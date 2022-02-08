Govt taking steps to curb profiteering: Raja Basharat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that more stringent laws were needed to curb hoarding and profiteering.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative business here, he said the Punjab government was taking all necessary steps to abandon profiteering.

Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Environment Bao Rizwan and relevant secretaries attended the meeting.

Raja Basharat said that new warehouse rules would be formulated to curb hoarding.

The cabinet committee ordered for further deliberations to make new rules about godowns more effective.

Raja Basharat said that the new rules should specify the quantity of stock of goods as the items kept in cold storage also fall in this category.

Meanwhile, the cabinet committee approved formation of Punjab Mining board and amendment in the rules for registration of consultants for Environment Department.