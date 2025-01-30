Govt taking steps to develop Agriculture Dept on modern line: Rauf Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Director General of Agriculture Research Balochistan Abdul Rauf Kakar on Thursday said that the provincial incumbent government is taking measures to develop the agriculture sector on a modern line.

He said this while talking to various delegations.

He said that the importance of agriculture is essential for developing countries saying that in a developing country like Pakistan, agriculture is the backbone for progress, Pakistan is an agricultural country and its agricultural sector is playing a vital role in the economy.

The Director said that to develop the agricultural sector, the government is focusing on helping small and marginal farmers and promoting modern technology on a small scale.

He said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's economy, and issues related to agriculture would be resolved on a priority basis saying that no negligence would be tolerated.

Most of the people in Balochistan have their livelihoods linked to the agriculture sector. Therefore, the development of agriculture is important for us, he said.

He said that officers associated with agriculture should perform their duties honestly and help people linked with the agriculture sector and play a positive role in providing them with technical skills.

The government and the Agriculture Department are making every effort to solve the problems of farmers, he said and added that all possible measures are being taken to create a skilled workforce equipped with modern knowledge and practical skills.