Govt Taking Steps To Develop Agriculture Dept On Modern Line: Rauf Kakar
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Director General of Agriculture Research Balochistan Abdul Rauf Kakar on Thursday said that the provincial incumbent government is taking measures to develop the agriculture sector on a modern line.
He said this while talking to various delegations.
He said that the importance of agriculture is essential for developing countries saying that in a developing country like Pakistan, agriculture is the backbone for progress, Pakistan is an agricultural country and its agricultural sector is playing a vital role in the economy.
The Director said that to develop the agricultural sector, the government is focusing on helping small and marginal farmers and promoting modern technology on a small scale.
He said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's economy, and issues related to agriculture would be resolved on a priority basis saying that no negligence would be tolerated.
Most of the people in Balochistan have their livelihoods linked to the agriculture sector. Therefore, the development of agriculture is important for us, he said.
He said that officers associated with agriculture should perform their duties honestly and help people linked with the agriculture sector and play a positive role in providing them with technical skills.
The government and the Agriculture Department are making every effort to solve the problems of farmers, he said and added that all possible measures are being taken to create a skilled workforce equipped with modern knowledge and practical skills.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO orders action on complaints against private housing society3 minutes ago
-
Eight accused held for trying to occupy plot in Gujar Khan3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to develop Agriculture Dept on modern line: Rauf Kakar3 minutes ago
-
Special anti-polio campaign will continue from February 3 to 73 minutes ago
-
Land mafia opens fire on Police in Margalla Orchard, suspects arrested3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of RIUJ3 minutes ago
-
Govt collaborating with WHO to combat polio effectively: Uzma Kardar3 minutes ago
-
Three injured including a woman after a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle3 minutes ago
-
MNSUA organises scientific writing session for students3 minutes ago
-
Case registered over oil theft13 minutes ago
-
1,500-Kg hazardous meat seized, 4 warehouses sealed13 minutes ago
-
Traffic police awareness camp held13 minutes ago