Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Develop Agriculture Dept On Modern Line: Rauf Kakar

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Govt taking steps to develop Agriculture Dept on modern line: Rauf Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Director General of Agriculture Research Balochistan Abdul Rauf Kakar on Thursday said that the provincial incumbent government is taking measures to develop the agriculture sector on a modern line.

He said this while talking to various delegations.

He said that the importance of agriculture is essential for developing countries saying that in a developing country like Pakistan, agriculture is the backbone for progress, Pakistan is an agricultural country and its agricultural sector is playing a vital role in the economy.

The Director said that to develop the agricultural sector, the government is focusing on helping small and marginal farmers and promoting modern technology on a small scale.

He said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's economy, and issues related to agriculture would be resolved on a priority basis saying that no negligence would be tolerated.

Most of the people in Balochistan have their livelihoods linked to the agriculture sector. Therefore, the development of agriculture is important for us, he said.

He said that officers associated with agriculture should perform their duties honestly and help people linked with the agriculture sector and play a positive role in providing them with technical skills.

The government and the Agriculture Department are making every effort to solve the problems of farmers, he said and added that all possible measures are being taken to create a skilled workforce equipped with modern knowledge and practical skills.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation disc ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation

8 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venic ..

UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

23 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 m ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment t ..

UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties

38 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers ..

World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award

38 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhan ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation

53 minutes ago
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Muba ..

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

1 hour ago
 DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebr ..

DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolen ..

UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..

2 hours ago
 EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experien ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisati ..

Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan