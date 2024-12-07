- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt taking steps to eliminate beggary, drug addiction from society: Provincial Minister
Govt Taking Steps To Eliminate Beggary, Drug Addiction From Society: Provincial Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has said that the government was taking steps to end the scourge of begging from the society and to make beggars a useful part of the society.
He said this during a meeting held in the Social Welfare Directorate to clear Peshawar of beggars and drug addicts.
On the occasion, a briefing was also held to inform participants of the meeting about efforts of the provincial government against begging and drug addiction.
Director Social Welfare told that about 320 million rupees were being spent on the rehabilitation of 2000 addicts under Phase III of Drug-Free Peshawar initiative.
He also urged professional beggars to educate their children and keep them away from begging.
Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that identifying the drug-supplying network and proper action against them is vital to achieving the goals of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign.
He said that the government desires to make beggars a useful part of our society and added that an agreement has been signed with TEVTA to achieve the objective
Recent Stories
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gas heater blast in Abbottabad School injures six students5 minutes ago
-
20 children injured in Ferozewala school bus accident5 minutes ago
-
Preventive measures stressed to save animals from diseases in winter5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest group involved in hawala hundi5 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat visits police line5 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to improve healthcare services5 minutes ago
-
Education must be prioritized over politics: Nazir Ahmad Abbasi5 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur to be transformed into cotton valley: Secretary5 minutes ago
-
Four police officers transferred5 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of four people's death15 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes drum circles at Shalimar Gardens15 minutes ago
-
2 shops sealed over nonpayment of commercial fee15 minutes ago