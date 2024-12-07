Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Eliminate Beggary, Drug Addiction From Society: Provincial Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Govt taking steps to eliminate beggary, drug addiction from society: Provincial Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has said that the government was taking steps to end the scourge of begging from the society and to make beggars a useful part of the society.

He said this during a meeting held in the Social Welfare Directorate to clear Peshawar of beggars and drug addicts.

On the occasion, a briefing was also held to inform participants of the meeting about efforts of the provincial government against begging and drug addiction.

Director Social Welfare told that about 320 million rupees were being spent on the rehabilitation of 2000 addicts under Phase III of Drug-Free Peshawar initiative.

He also urged professional beggars to educate their children and keep them away from begging.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that identifying the drug-supplying network and proper action against them is vital to achieving the goals of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign.

He said that the government desires to make beggars a useful part of our society and added that an agreement has been signed with TEVTA to achieve the objective

