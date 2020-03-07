UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Eliminate Gender Discrimination: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Govt taking steps to eliminate gender discrimination: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps for elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding rights of women and to ensure them socio-economic empowerment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps for elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding rights of women and to ensure them socio-economic empowerment.

In his message on the eve of the World Women Day, being observed on Sunday, he said that empowering women was among priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that daycare centres had been set up for facilitating working women at public-private institutes in the province. The Punjab women helpline 0143 has been set up for providing guidance to the women whereas digital Online Magazine has been launched for creating awareness among women.

The chief minister said equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life that was why women were working shoulder to shoulder with men in all spheres of life.

He said provision of resources for empowering the women was a beneficial investment for setting up of enlightened society. He said that role of women in practical life for socio-economic development of the country cannot be neglected.

He said no society can move forward without proper participation of women in life. Pakistani women are hard-working and capable and earned the name in different sectors. Even rural women are working side by side with men.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Women Sunday All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to o ..

3 minutes ago

FO rejects Indian claims about item seized, inspec ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Reopens Border Crossing With Iran Despite ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar to mark Women Day held at Govt College for ..

7 minutes ago

Indian troops intensify CASOs in IOK

7 minutes ago

France Confirms More Than 100 COVID-19 Cases Over ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.