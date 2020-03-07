Govt taking steps to eliminate gender discrimination: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps for elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding rights of women and to ensure them socio-economic empowerment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps for elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding rights of women and to ensure them socio-economic empowerment.

In his message on the eve of the World Women Day, being observed on Sunday, he said that empowering women was among priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that daycare centres had been set up for facilitating working women at public-private institutes in the province. The Punjab women helpline 0143 has been set up for providing guidance to the women whereas digital Online Magazine has been launched for creating awareness among women.

The chief minister said equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life that was why women were working shoulder to shoulder with men in all spheres of life.

He said provision of resources for empowering the women was a beneficial investment for setting up of enlightened society. He said that role of women in practical life for socio-economic development of the country cannot be neglected.

He said no society can move forward without proper participation of women in life. Pakistani women are hard-working and capable and earned the name in different sectors. Even rural women are working side by side with men.