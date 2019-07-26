Govt taking steps to eliminate poverty and corruption: MPA Ch Asif

The government was taking measures to eliminate the proverty and corruption from the society

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The government was taking measures to eliminate the proverty and corruption from the society.

MPA Chaudry Asif Majeed said this here on Friday. He expressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan striving hard to eliminate corruption and poverty from the society, without ending corruption Pakistan could not make progress and development and poverty was the major issue of the state.

He termed the recent visit of the prime minister to the US a very successful.

After the great struggle of the incumbent government for last one year now the country's economy put on the path of development.

He said that after the foreign investment in the country the ratio of unemployment would be reduced adding that after the export the trade deficit would also minimized.

