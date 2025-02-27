Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said that the government is taking concrete steps to strengthen and empower the local government (LG) system in the province so that better provision of basic facilities can be ensured to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the Local Government Conference here. On this occasion, Association for Development of Governance representative and District Council Sukkur Chairman Syed Kamil Haider Shah, President Local Council Association Balochistan Mir Abid Hussain Lehri also spoke.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that we have increased the funds of local governments by Rs 33 billion so that development projects could be completed.

Our effort is to increase the development budget as well as control non-development expenses so that public welfare projects can be started as much as possible, he said. The CM said that the government is working under a systematic strategy to improve the quality of education in remote areas of Balochistan.

For this purpose, the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program has been launched, under which educational opportunities are being provided to meritorious students, he mentioned.

He said that about 1.3 million children are out of school in Balochistan, unfortunately, the allocated resources are not being used properly, eighty percent of the budget of Rs900 billion went to salaries of government employees and non-development.

If this situation continues, we will not have any resources for development in the coming time, these problems cannot be solved by anyone from outside which will be addressed by ourselves, he said.

Chief Minister of Balochistan said that the harmony between the local government and the provincial government is being promoted in the province, in the past, local government was ignored not only in Balochistan but also in the entire country.

He said that our government is determined to make this system active and autonomous, we have decided that the provincial government would provide assistance to local governments to solve their financial problems, as well as increase their ability to generate their own resources.

In this regard, municipal committees are being given the authority to collect their own taxes so that they can formulate development projects in their areas themselves.

The CM said that we are also well aware of the concerns of the elected representatives of local governments, which are being taken to remove all possible steps.

Mir Sarfraz said that we have made it clear to the heads of local government institutions that they should improve on three issues and provide funds as required, an effective system of accountability of funds spent through third-party audit should be established.

There should be no fuzzy schemes and local government institutions should work for national unity and promote Pakistanism because at present the enemy is active against the beloved homeland on three fronts, some people have formed armed groups who want to divide this country by imposing their ideology at the power of guns, he said.

He said that security forces are doing their job to combat such elements, as a society, every individual has to play their role to elimination of sabotage activities for interest of durable peace.

Entire cells have been formed abroad which are promoting anti-Pakistan elements and narratives through artificial intelligence and social media, he said.

He said that in the name of protest, roads are blocked in Balochistan every day and the state is abused, anti-state speeches are made and women are also used, there is a measure of patience, the elected government of the people is trying to resolve the issues through dialogue, but there is also a limit to patience.

Where the Constitution of Pakistan gives the right to peaceful protest, it also gives the government the right to organize the crowd and maintain its writ, create facilities for citizens according to the Constitution of Pakistan, the state stands with the patient who is breathing life in an ambulance and is suffering due to road closure, the Constitution stands with the child who wants to go to school but is unable to go due to road closure, he said.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that where Article 6 of the Constitution is mentioned repeatedly, why is Article 5 of the same Constitution not seen which teaches unconditional loyalty to the state, we have to reject anti-state elements and narratives with complete solidarity and local bodies could play a key role in this regard.

The CM said that no elected local body representative would be allowed to be removed in an undemocratic manner, the people have elected them and the people would hold them accountable.

I received such a file, although it was my authority, but I rejected this proposal, we will not encourage any such move, he mentioned.

He announced that salaries and other benefits would be provided to all district council chairmen, vice chairmen, heads of municipal committees and other elected representatives and a comprehensive formula is being prepared so that local government representatives could fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

The Chief Minister praised the educational projects of the Taswar Foundation on this occasion and said that the implementation of these projects could bring about an educational revolution in Balochistan. He said that we are committed to the development of Balochistan and would implement every possible measure for public welfare.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Government of Balochistan and the Association for Development of Local Government at the Local Government Conference.

According to this agreement, steps would be taken to increase the capacity of local government, their functionality, and to guide and train local government representatives. Provincial ministers were present at the ceremony.