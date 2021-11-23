Govt taking steps to empower, train youth: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said youth was the future of Pakistan and the government was taking steps to empower them through imparting modern skills to get jobs in local and international markets.

While talking to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing, Tehsil Daska, Afnan Ali Sahi here he said PM's Kamyab Jawan Program was playing a significant role in providing loans and skills based training to young entrepreneurs.

The minister said role of youth was essential to help backward segments of society and make the country prosperous.

President of PTI Youth Wing, Tehsil Daska, appreciated the steps taken by the government to empower the youth and provided them financial loans and skills development opportunities.

Afnan Sahi invited Fawad to attend the convention of PTI Youth Wing Daska which was accepted by the minister.