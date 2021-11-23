UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Empower, Train Youth: Fawad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Govt taking steps to empower, train youth: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said youth was the future of Pakistan and the government was taking steps to empower them through imparting modern skills to get jobs in local and international markets.

While talking to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing, Tehsil Daska, Afnan Ali Sahi here he said PM's Kamyab Jawan Program was playing a significant role in providing loans and skills based training to young entrepreneurs.

The minister said role of youth was essential to help backward segments of society and make the country prosperous.

President of PTI Youth Wing, Tehsil Daska, appreciated the steps taken by the government to empower the youth and provided them financial loans and skills development opportunities.

Afnan Sahi invited Fawad to attend the convention of PTI Youth Wing Daska which was accepted by the minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan Young Daska Market Government Jobs

Recent Stories

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38 ..

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

25 minutes ago
 PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

25 minutes ago
 Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Compan ..

Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Companies in Lebanon's Electricity P ..

25 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2 ..

European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2021

25 minutes ago
 Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.