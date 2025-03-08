Govt Taking Steps To Empower Women In Every Field: CM Bugti
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday said that women are the main pillar in the development and prosperity of any society.
In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, he said that the Balochistan government is taking serious steps to protect the rights of women, provide equal opportunities and empower them in every field.
He said that our brave mothers, sisters and daughters are proving their capabilities in every field of life and the government is using all resources to encourage them.
He expressed his determination that more effective policies will continue to be implemented to ensure the rights and protection of women so that Balochistan could be made a developed and equal opportunity society.
