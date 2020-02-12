UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Empower Youth: President

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said the government was taking revolutionary steps to empower the youth by giving them training of advanced skills and artificial intelligence.

He stated this while talking to candidates appearing in the test held here under the President Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing.

He said that the promotion of artificial intelligence was the demand of the day as it had also become vital to stand in the line of developed nations.

President Alvi urged the youth to focus on improving their artificial intelligence skills to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan , Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education, Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq and PTI leaders were also present.

