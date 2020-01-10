UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To End Child Abuses: Kanwal Shauzab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab Friday said the government was taking steps for protection of the children by making legislation and approving law from the parliament

while appreciating the efforts of the government, she said it is a pride moment for all that today Zainab Alert Bill passed from the National Assembly with consensus.

The opposition parties should play their significant role in the parliament for resolving the public issues, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said Imran khan is an honest politician who is determined to serve the country, particularly its youth by allocating billions of rupees under Skilled Youth Program to equip them with technical education.

The government had also announced a program last year for empowering the women.

