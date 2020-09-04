Govt taking steps to end pollution: Minister

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said Pakistan was among the ten countries of the world which were facing climate change challenges

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said Pakistan was among the ten countries of the world which were facing climate change challenges.

After planting a sapling at the lawns of Government Murray College here on Friday, he said that living in a pollution-free atmosphere was a basic right of everyone and the government was making hectic efforts for the noble cause.

The minister said that the government had also focused on the promotion of quality education besides ensuring the provision of higher education to students at local level.

He said the last year total 300 students were enrolled in BS programmes out of which 200 students were enrolled in Govt Jinnah Islamia Boys College and 100 students were enrolled in Allama Iqbal College Sialkot.