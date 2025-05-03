Govt Taking Steps To End Unemployment In Better Sense: Umrani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister on Labor and Manpower, Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani on Saturday said that the current provincial government is taking steps to eliminate unemployment in a better sense to provide employment to the youth at government level.
He said that we have sent a large number of them to Saudi Arabia, Germany and other countries so that they could become self-sufficient by getting decent jobs.
He expressed these views while talking to various public delegations called on him at Baba Umrani House in Dera Murad Jamali.
On this occasion, Sakhi Mir Mumtaz Khan Umrani, Muhammad Ashraf Umrani, Allama Abdul Hakeem Inqilabi Mistry, President of Mazdoor Union, Haroon Rashid Chakhra, and a large number of political, tribal and regional dignitaries were present.
People met the Provincial Adviser for Labor and Manpower, separately, regarding the problems they were facing and informed him about their problems being faced in the area by them.
The Adviser said that this initiative would light the stoves of hundreds of homes and make it possible to eliminate poverty.
He said that 150 more visas have been issued, while work is also underway to teach other youth the German language so that people leaving here would not face problems in Germany.
The Adviser said that tenders have been issued to three more companies that would send more youth to other countries including China, Australia, and this process could yield results of wider improvement saying that more extensive measures to be taken for the people of the province and the area.
He said that the current cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti is taking all possible steps to further facilitate the standard of living of the people saying that other development projects including education, health, and drinking water are underway, the completion of which would further improve the standard of living of the people.
