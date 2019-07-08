Govt taking steps to engage overseas Pakistanis in housing program: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the government was taking measures for engaging the overseas Pakistanis in Naya Pakistan Housing Program to ensure their participation in the national development process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the government was taking measures for engaging the overseas Pakistanis in Naya Pakistan Housing Program to ensure their participation in the national development process.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Program, the prime minister said the project would execute the dream of the low-income class and poor households to own their own house, a PM Office statement said.

Minister for Law Dr Firough Nasim, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Punjab Assembly member Abdul Aleem Khan, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zaib, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt.

General Inam Haider Malik, Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ahmed Ali and senior government officers attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberate over the legal, administrative and other matters related to the execution of the housing program.

The prime minister was also apprised on the interest by the foreign investors in the project.

He said the housing program was the most important initiative by the government that would bridge the housing shortage besides accelerating the economic activity and creating job opportunities for the skilled youth.