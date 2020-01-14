Govt taking steps to ensure availability of essential medicines in markets: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said that after the after the approval of cabinet with the consultation of all Pharmaceutical Industries the Medicine Pricing Policy would be reviewed soon to facilitate common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said that after the after the approval of cabinet with the consultation of all Pharmaceutical Industries the Medicine Pricing Policy would be reviewed soon to facilitate common people.

Talking to private news channel, he said healthcare sector was ignored in the past but the PTI government was paying special attention to this sector on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He reiterated that incumbent government and health ministry, under the guidance of the prime minister was keen to transform the health and pharmaceutical sector and increase the exports of medicines from Pakistan.

New national medicine policy will be launched soon to address the issues pertaining to availability of medicines, procurement, pricing, and quality.

In response of shortage of Medicines , he said after received information about life-saving medication shortage and has taken immediate action to resolve any such crisis.

"I have instructed the DRAP task force, members of the authorities and representatives of the healthcare industry, to look into the matter and submit a complete report in this regard," he added.

He said a committee on availability of medicines had been constituted by DRAP which is monitoring and ensuring availability of necessary medicines in the markets.

Replying a question, the Medicine pricing policy will be reviewed and a new policy will be announced with coordination of concerned companies where not just public pharmaceutical industries will also get relief as we are seeking comprehensive solutions to address the both sides equally.

Mirza said Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) was always vigilant to avoid any unjustified shortages of drugs on part of manufacturer and importer and was in continuous connect with the manufacturers and importers regarding non-availability of medicines.

Dr Zafar this new policy would facilitate pharmaceutical sector and its regulatory capacity be brought at par with global standards.

PTI led government is taking bold measures and getting permanent salutations to control this menace from the country , he added.

He assured availability of 89 essential and lifesaving medicines will be ensured in the country at all cost.

The policy will focus on improving access to affordable and high-quality essential medicines and advancement of the pharmaceutical industry, said Dr Mirza.

He also requested the media to play pro-active role and if government increased a price for any medicine they don't create hypes in media for misleading common people.