Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Clean, Green Environment: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that provision of clean and green environment is among priorities of the PTI government and tree plantation is being carried out on a war footings to achieve the objective.

In his message on the National Day for Tree Plantation, he said the tree plantation was pivotal for securing the future of new generations. The PTI government was striving to meet the target of planting 10 billion trees set by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Punjab government had started work on Urban Forest Station for reducing the pollution of cities.

He said that former governments cut trees mercilessly, therefore, environmental pollution had substantially increased in Lahore as well as other big cities. He said funds had been allocated for extensive tree plantation and securing the forests in Punjab.

Pollution-free environment was the right of the people and the government would ensure its provision. He also urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign.

