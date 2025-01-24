Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Internet Facilities In Balochistan By PPP: Zahoor
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Government is taking steps to ensure the provision of all possible facilities for the promotion of internet and technology in the province through public-private partnerships (PPP).
This was stated by Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, during the provincial launching workshop of the "Internet Dost and Internet Zaberdast" initiative, organized by the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP).
The Minister highlighted that the government is working with all stakeholders to extend internet access to remote areas of Balochistan and promote its responsible use.He said that equipping the people of Balochistan with internet and technological skills is key to fostering progress for the province and the nation.
The event also featured speeches by Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO of NRSP; Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor of SBK Women’s University Quetta; Hamza Shafqaat, Commissioner Quetta Division; Dr.
Tahir Rasheed, CEO of BRSP; Musharaf Ali Farooqi, Founder and CEO of STORYKIT; and Namood Muslim, Channel Head of ptv World Pakistan.
The speakers underscored the workshop's objective to promote digital literacy and internet safety among rural women, youth, and children.
Funded by Google/Tides Foundation, the first phase of the "Internet Dost and Internet Zaberdast" program has reached approximately 48,000 individuals, including 23,000 rural women and 25,000 schoolchildren.
The workshop also featured a panel discussion with beneficiaries from Lasbela, Ketch, and other areas of Balochistan, who shared their experiences and the program's impact on their lives.This initiative marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and empowering the people of Balochistan with internet access and digital literacy skills, the speakers said.
