Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Patient Safety In Hospitals: Khawaja Salman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that several measures are being implemented to ensure patient safety and improve healthcare facilities in government hospitals.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Islamabad, at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Thursday. The meeting was held to discuss the National Health and Population Policy 2025-2034.

A detailed discussion took place between the provincial minister and the delegation on various healthcare aspects, including medical education, nursing sector improvements, patient safety, infectious disease control, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the Punjab government is taking fundamental steps to enhance the health system, emphasizing that modern training of healthcare professionals is crucial for providing quality treatment to patients in government hospitals.

He highlighted several flagship health programs initiated by the Punjab government, including the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program.

He also stressed the importance of research in medical institutions, stating that all District Headquarters (DHQs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) are being revamped. Additionally, significant improvements are being made in the nursing sector, with MS and PhD programs being introduced to bring the department up to international standards.

The minister further informed that hostels in all nursing colleges of Punjab have been renovated, and 3,000 new nurses have recently been recruited. He also announced the construction of Pakistan’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, along with state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology in Lahore and Sargodha.

Ensuring safe and quality treatment for every patient in government hospitals remains a top priority, the minister said, adding that Infectious Diseases Departments will be established in all government teaching hospitals. Additionally, efforts are underway to implement Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to monitor and enhance healthcare services.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Dr. Sameen Siddiqui, and Dr. Saifi, among others.

