Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Women’s Development In Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister on Women Development Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that the Balochistan government is taking serious steps to ensure women's development and safeguard their rights, enabling them to play an effective role in the province’s economic and social progress.

She expressed these views during a key meeting with Minister for Agriculture Ali Hassan Zehri, Adviser to CM on Labor and Manpower Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani and Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Abdul Majeed Badini.

The meeting focused on the overall situation in Balochistan and various development projects under the Women Development Department.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized that the government is working in collaboration with relevant institutions to strengthen policies related to women's rights and development.

Several initiatives are under consideration to ensure women's economic stability, including vocational training, employment opportunities and business facilitation.

She further stated that steps are being taken to provide safe and convenient transportation facilities for women, enabling them to continue their educational and professional activities without any obstacles.

Highlighting the importance of development policies for women in Balochistan, Dr Rubaba assured that swift implementation of these initiatives would be ensured to achieve meaningful women’s empowerment.

