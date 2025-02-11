Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Women’s Development In Balochistan: Dr Rubaba
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister on Women Development Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that the Balochistan government is taking serious steps to ensure women's development and safeguard their rights, enabling them to play an effective role in the province’s economic and social progress
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister on Women Development Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that the Balochistan government is taking serious steps to ensure women's development and safeguard their rights, enabling them to play an effective role in the province’s economic and social progress.
She expressed these views during a key meeting with Minister for Agriculture Ali Hassan Zehri, Adviser to CM on Labor and Manpower Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani and Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Abdul Majeed Badini.
The meeting focused on the overall situation in Balochistan and various development projects under the Women Development Department.
Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized that the government is working in collaboration with relevant institutions to strengthen policies related to women's rights and development.
Several initiatives are under consideration to ensure women's economic stability, including vocational training, employment opportunities and business facilitation.
She further stated that steps are being taken to provide safe and convenient transportation facilities for women, enabling them to continue their educational and professional activities without any obstacles.
Highlighting the importance of development policies for women in Balochistan, Dr Rubaba assured that swift implementation of these initiatives would be ensured to achieve meaningful women’s empowerment.
Recent Stories
City experiences partly cloudy weather
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global business hub2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financing, technology shar ..7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged to intervene7 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, business sectors: Ayaz7 minutes ago
-
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's10 minutes ago
-
PTI senator moves IHC for production order10 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues10 minutes ago
-
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai10 minutes ago
-
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC10 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan16 minutes ago