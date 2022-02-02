UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Eradicate Drugs: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Govt taking steps to eradicate drugs: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education, and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is taking steps to eradicate drugs from society especially educational institutions

There are reports of spreading narcotics in some educational institutions and action was being taken against the elements involved in this heinous activity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He urged the media to create awareness among the masses about bad affects of drugs on a healthy society.

He also asked the parents to be vigilant about their children regarding smoking.

He said anti-Narcotics institutions and law enforcement agencies are working against the irresponsible elements involved in this activity.

