Govt taking steps to explore Northern districts tourism potential: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Northern districts of the province have potentials for the development of tourism and the government was taking steps to promote tourism, with an aim to generate job opportunities for the locals.

He said the proposed projects of Kumrat Cable car and Dir Expressway will help to promote tourism activities in these areas.

He was addressing a public gathering at Patrak valley of district Upper Dir, the other day.

The Chief Minister said because of the people friendly policies of the incumbent government, popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) was increasing with every passing day and added PTI was the only political party to come up to the aspirations of the people.

He said Imran khan is the only sincere and visionary leader who can lead the nation towards progress and prosperity.

Criticising the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mahmood Khan termed it as a bunch of corrupt political leaders who have ruthlessly plundered the wealth of the nation and now they have got together to protect their corruption.

Mahmood Khan said the accountability of corrupt elements was the top agenda of the incumbent government which would be carried out at all costs to bring back the public money which these corrupt elements have made by plundering the national exchequer.

He announced the construction of Dir Expressway, upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Upper Dir to Category-A Hospital, upgradation of Partak Police Post to Police Station and Rs 35 crore for the construction and rehabilitation of varoius link roads and many other developmental schemes.

Mahmood Khan said Rs 173 million have been allocated for water supply schemes, emergency rescue service and various developmental schemes of Kumrat and Barawal Valleys.

He said an amount of Rs one billion had been allocated for the construction of various mini hydel power stations in Upper Dir adding that on completion, these mini hydel power stations would not only ensure the provision of uninterrupted supply of electricity on cheaper rates to the local population but will also create employment opportunities in the area.

He termed the Social Health Protection Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card Scheme) of the provincial government as a flagship scheme to ensure universal health coverage for the people of the province by January next year which would not only ensure free treatment facilities to people but would also help eradicate poverty from the province.

On the occasion, a stalwart political figure of the area, Haji Gul Ibrahim Khan announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A number of workers from different political parties also joined PTI. Provincial cabinet members Anwar Zeb Khan and Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, MNA Qazi Sibghatullah, MPA Fazle Jahan Khan were also present on the occasion.