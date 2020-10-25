UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Explore Northern Districts Tourism Potential: Mahmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt taking steps to explore Northern districts tourism potential: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Northern districts of the province have potentials for the development of tourism and the government was taking steps to promote tourism, with an aim to generate job opportunities for the locals.

He said the proposed projects of Kumrat Cable car and Dir Expressway will help to promote tourism activities in these areas.

He was addressing a public gathering at Patrak valley of district Upper Dir, the other day.

The Chief Minister said because of the people friendly policies of the incumbent government, popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) was increasing with every passing day and added PTI was the only political party to come up to the aspirations of the people.

He said Imran khan is the only sincere and visionary leader who can lead the nation towards progress and prosperity.

Criticising the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mahmood Khan termed it as a bunch of corrupt political leaders who have ruthlessly plundered the wealth of the nation and now they have got together to protect their corruption.

Mahmood Khan said the accountability of corrupt elements was the top agenda of the incumbent government which would be carried out at all costs to bring back the public money which these corrupt elements have made by plundering the national exchequer.

He announced the construction of Dir Expressway, upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Upper Dir to Category-A Hospital, upgradation of Partak Police Post to Police Station and Rs 35 crore for the construction and rehabilitation of varoius link roads and many other developmental schemes.

Mahmood Khan said Rs 173 million have been allocated for water supply schemes, emergency rescue service and various developmental schemes of Kumrat and Barawal Valleys.

He said an amount of Rs one billion had been allocated for the construction of various mini hydel power stations in Upper Dir adding that on completion, these mini hydel power stations would not only ensure the provision of uninterrupted supply of electricity on cheaper rates to the local population but will also create employment opportunities in the area.

He termed the Social Health Protection Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card Scheme) of the provincial government as a flagship scheme to ensure universal health coverage for the people of the province by January next year which would not only ensure free treatment facilities to people but would also help eradicate poverty from the province.

On the occasion, a stalwart political figure of the area, Haji Gul Ibrahim Khan announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A number of workers from different political parties also joined PTI. Provincial cabinet members Anwar Zeb Khan and Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, MNA Qazi Sibghatullah, MPA Fazle Jahan Khan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Electricity Water Police Station Car Job Progress Alliance Lead Dir Barawal Money January Post All From Government Cabinet Top Mini Billion Million Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

2 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

4 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

5 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

5 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.