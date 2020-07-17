Govt taking steps to facilitate farmers: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial on Friday said that new projects pertaining to wheat, seed, agriculture pesticides and sugarcane were being introduced to facilitate the farmers.

Refuting the allegations regarding Punjab food Authority, he said the PFA's rules and regulations were being implemented to ensure hygiene by the Authority.

He was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started one hour and 35 minutes behind it's scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to farmers, adding that wheat being imported was for other provinces but not for Punjab.

He said that Punjab had sufficient stock of wheat to fulfill the need.

During the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat introduced "The Punjab Commission On The Status Of Women Amendment Bill 2020". The Panel of Chairman asked the standing committee concerned to submit a report within sixty days on the bill.

Later, the Panel of Chairman issued ruling restricting the assembly members to get the videos of their speeches from Assembly Secretariat without the permission of PA Speaker.

On completion of agenda, the Chairman of Panel adjourned the session till Monday at 2:00 pm.