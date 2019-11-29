UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Facilitate Farmers: Punjab Chief

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Govt taking steps to facilitate farmers: Punjab Chief

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the government has protected rights of farmers by increasing the support price of wheat and sugarcane

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the government has protected rights of farmers by increasing the support price of wheat and sugarcane.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said that wheat price had been fixed at Rs 1,365 per maund and sugarcane at Rs 190 per maund.

Buzdar said that during the tenure of the previous government, the prices of sugarcane and wheat were not increased which he termed an exploitation of farmers.

He said that the government would try its level best to ensure protection of rights of farmers. He said that the increase in the support prices would help farmers get their due share from the market.

