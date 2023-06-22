UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Facilitate Foreign, Local Investors In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 03:51 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Secretary Industries, Muhammad Akbar Harifal on Wednesday stated that there was a vast potential for investment in Balochistan, and the provincial government was taking certain steps for the facilitation of the investors including foreign and local through one window operation.

He said that every possible facilitation would be ensured for the investors so as to attract them to make investments in the province.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the Ease of doing business cell at the office of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT), here.

The cell has been established with the cooperation of the Governance and Policy Project (GPP).

Head of GPP, Rashid Razzaq, Chief Executive Officer of BBIT, Saeed Ahmed were present on the occasion.



