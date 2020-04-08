Govt taking steps to facilitate labor community: Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken a difficult and lauded step to open the construction sector to mitigate and facilitate the labor community of the country.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programe, the minister said that low level activity in the industrial sector would help lessen the miseries of poverty-stricken labor class that were facing difficult due to lock-down period.

In existing crucial situation emerged due to rising COVID-19, cases in and around the world, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had lifted the restriction from construction industry to provide relief to labor community.

Commenting on educational impasse being observed across the country due to closure of schools and colleges besides universities, he said a television channel for imparting education on different subjects covering disciplines of classes I-XII, would start services in the next week so that hindrance being faced by the students of all provinces could be addressed in an appropriate manner.

He disclosed that public and private sector varsities had already activated Online service for the students living in different parts of country. About connectivity issue, the Federal minister said the Universal Services Fund had been asked for smooth flow of internet service in the federally administered tribal areas (FATA), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). To a question, he said in case of extending period of lock-down, the distance learning system and online system could be made functional for longer period.