Govt Taking Steps To Facilitate People At Their Doorsteps: CM Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Govt taking steps to facilitate people at their doorsteps: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the present government was taking effective steps to bring all the amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps.

He said this while addressing a function in Hangu Duaba district. The CM aide said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was striving to bring about a truly positive change in the living standards of the people and will ensure quality and timely completion of development projects so that the people can benefit from these projects as soon as possible.

He said that any hindrance or omission in the standard and timely completion of these projects would not be tolerated, therefore, all concerned officers should report to PK-84 on health, education, communication, irrigation, drinking water, social welfare and other institutions.

He said that completion of public welfare schemes was not a favor to anyone but the right of the people and it was the responsibility of every person in the government to ensure that the trust of the people is not compromised.

More Stories From Pakistan

