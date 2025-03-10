Govt Taking Steps To Facilitate People On Priority : PML-N Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Leader, Former Provincial Minister, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar on Monday said that the coalition government was taking practical measures to facilitate people on priority.
He said this while distributing Pay orders among deserving people “ Negahban Ramazan “ package at Mor Aimanabad.
The PML-N leader said the government had started many programs to resolve people’s problems and provide them relief on urgent basis.
The government took effective steps to steer the country out of economical crises, he added.
Chaudhry Zulfiqar Bhinder, Chaudhry Tasanam Gujjar, Haji Afazal and other local persons were present on the occasion.
APP/mud/378
