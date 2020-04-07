Govt taking steps to fight against coronavirus: Provincial Minister for Forests Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that for eliminating the lurking danger of international pandemic of COVID-19 the Punjab government was taking practical and speedy steps on priority basis.

He said this while addressing a meeting held here at DC office on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed in detail the steps taken by district administration regarding the precautionary measures to avoid further spread of coronavirus, facilities of treatment, wheat purchase drive and steps taken by the provincial and Federal governments to provide the financial assistance to the affected families due to lockdown.

Meeting was attended by MNA Amjad Ali Khan, MPAs Abdul Rehman Babbli, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Amin Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, ADCR Arjumand Zia, ADCG Syed Naveed Alam, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, MS DHQ hospital and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting the provincial minister said that government was taking consolidated steps to provide financial assistance to the lockdown affected families adding that for coronavirus tests the government was making possible to set up laboratories at DHQ Mianwali as soon as possible.

Sardar Sitain Khan said that COVID-19 was a big challenge for the country and the nation as well and they have to fight against it with complete national unity both individual and collectively by acting upon the directions and precautionary measurements set by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah told the meeting that condition with reference to coronavirus was under control here at Mianwali district adding that in all big and small hospitals of the district isolation rooms for 125 patients with recent medical equipment have been set up as precautionary measures. There were 5 positive patients of coronavirus of while one has been declared negative, he added.

District food Controller Muhammad Toufeeq told the meeting that the wheat purchase will be started in the district from April 15 whereas the distributing of gunny bags among the farmers will be made transparent by adopting the principle "come first and have first."In this occasion, MNA Amjad Ali Khan said that for financial assistance the deserving got registered themselves by sending SMS on federal government's online No. 8171 and Punjab government's Insaf Imdad program No.8070.

MPAs including Abdul Rehman Babbli, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Amin Ullah Khan also addressed the meeting.