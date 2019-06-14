UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Further Boost Exports Of Country : Shibli Faraz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:39 PM

Govt taking steps to further boost exports of country : Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the hectic efforts were made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to further improve the export volume of the country's trade in order to stable the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the hectic efforts were made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to further improve the export volume of the country's trade in order to stable the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he hailed the fiscal budget 2019-20 and termed it balance and people friendly, adding the budget would provide relief to the common people.

Huge amounts allocated for all sectors especially education, health and others, he added.

The senator said the previous governments had not increased export despite of facilitating the textile industry. He underlined the need to further enhance export and decrease import.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to strengthen the national economy and due to his fruitful foreign official visits, the various countries were showing keen to invest in Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz said it was dire need for marketing the national products with aimed to introduce them in international market which would help in improving export as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Import Education Budget Market Textile All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

7 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

14 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

15 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

27 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.