Govt Taking Steps To Gain Rapid Economic Progress: Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the government was taking all possible steps to gain rapid economic progress for the people
The government was making efforts to provide maximum relief to people, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about passing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he said, the credit went to the Parliament for developing consensus and passing it with required number of votes.
To a question about increasing judges number, he said that mechanism would be adopted to increase the strength of judges for quick disposal of pending cases in the lower and higher courts.
He said that legal reforms would also help strengthen judicial system and provide speedy justice to people.
Commenting on stock market, he said pakistan stock exchange was showing upward trend due to economic policies of the government.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Reza, speaking in a news channel program said that inflation was trending downward due to the government's efforts.
She said that political stability was vital for achieving economic prosperity in the country. The PPP was playing a role to strengthen democracy in the country.
