Govt taking steps to generate jobs: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Thursday said the Punjab government had made arrangements to provide job opportunities to 100,000 engineers at the international job market.

An MoU had been signed between the Higher Education department and Lampro Mellon Limited Pakistan in this regard, he said and added that within next few years Pakistan would become the hub of Micro Chip Manufacturing Technology.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, he said that China had announced to manufacture the microchip, adding the government had signed an agreement with public and private universities for providing the training to students.

The certificates would also be issued to the engineers who passed the test, he maintained.

The minister said that Lampro Mellon Limited would manage the training of engineers, whereas engineers who would complete the degree could also register for the certificate.

He said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, was making efforts to provide dignified jobs to the youth.

The government was also making necessary changes to the curriculum to improve the quality of education, he asserted.