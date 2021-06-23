UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Generate Revenue Through Domestic Sukuk Market: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:48 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday expressed that the government was taking various steps to generate maximum revenue through domestic sukuk market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday expressed that the government was taking various steps to generate maximum revenue through domestic sukuk market.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that incumbent regime had paid around Rs 2900 billion in the shape of interest on foreign loan which was taken by previous regimes, adding that the former governments took the loans with 18% mark-up.

Farrukh said that due to the failure polices of past governments, a ruined national economy was handed over to the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

Domestic bonds were issued by the current regime to enhance investment in the development sector, he added.

He said the government was committed to open new ways for local and foreign investment to reduce the pressure of unemployment.

The minister said that chief of PML-N was living abroad and not coming back due to the corruption charges.

Former Prim Minister Nawaz Sharif would face corruption charges after his return to the country, he said, adding that there was nobody above the law.

Farrukh said that Nawaz Sharif was enjoying healthy and luxurious life in UK,but due to grafting charges, he was not willing to return to the country.

