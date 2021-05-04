Govt taking steps to help flood & rain affected families in Panjgur: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Makran Division Shah Irfan on Tuesday said several families have been affected from recently floods and torrential rains in Panjgur caused huge damage of the areas.

He said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to rehabilitate the victims saying on special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister, administration and revenue were conducting survey to review the losses of the areas whereas tents, food and other relief items were being provided to them in the first aid.

He expressed these views while visiting the areas of affected by rain and flood in Panjgur and distributing relief items.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Abdul Razzaq Sasoli FC Colonel Saeem Nabi and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Makran also reviewed the schemes of Panjgur City Project and the ongoing work on Khudabadan Road.

He also said that everyone was helpless in the face of natural calamities and he also regretted over the losses of people due to torrential rain and flood in Panjgur. The provincial government was assisting the affected families in this regard, the district administration and the revenue department have been instructed to review the flood damage areas so that affected people would be helped according to estimation of report in the areas.

Commissioner Makran said that the journey of change would start with mega projects in Panjgur saying that pavement of roads would pay an important role for the beauty and development of any area.

Development schemes should be standardized and completed within the stipulated time frame so that the people could be benefited from them,he said quality work was being done on the roads being constructed in Panjgur.

"When the money of the people is spent with positive intentions and honesty, it will bring change and the problems of the people in addressing of them in good manner," he said.

Responding to a question,he said that further steps would be taken for the flood victims after the Revenue Department submit a damage assessment report and estimate.

He said the provincial government would take all possible steps for them saying that he was supervising the relief activities in Panjgur, saying affected people would not leave alone in difficult time.