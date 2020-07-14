Govt taking steps to help traders for betterment of economy: Ziaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zaiullah Longove on Tuesday said the incumbent government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was taking all possible steps to help traders for boosting economy of the province.

He said this while talking to a delegation of traders association led by Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan's President Rahim Kakar called on him at Home Department's Civil Secretariat Conference Room here. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary was also present on the occasion.

Home Department's Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit briefed the minister and senator Manzoor Kakar regarding the provision of facilities to traders in the province.

Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove said the role of traders was significant for the development of the country including Balochistan which will not be forgotten.

He said coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the business activities of the country and in this regard, tough decisions had to made under extreme compulsion amid the COVID-19.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was well aware of problems of common men who were being suffered a lot of difficulties due to the coronavirus.

Minister Ziaullah urged the traders to formulate standard operating producers (SOPs) containing precautionary measures for various sectors so that full steps can be taken in this regard in order to save people from the pandemic.

The government will provide relief to all those affected from coronavirus, he said adding that government was well aware of all difficulties of hotel's owners but various proposal were under consideration to provide relief to the business community and ease the lockdown to maintain the economy afloat.

The delegation of trader association apprised the minister about the problems they were facing due to the COVID-19.

The minister assured them that a final decision would be taken after presenting all the recommendations to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.