Govt Taking Steps To Improve Agri, Industrial, Export Sector: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:57 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to improve agriculture, industrial, information technology and export sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to improve agriculture, industrial, information technology and export sectors. We have a potential to increase export of agriculture products, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about high energy prices, he said that government is making all out efforts to provide electricity and gas at affordable rates to manufacturing factories so that our industrial sector could achieve the targets without facing any difficulties.

Appreciating the government policies, he said Pakistan Stock exchange is moving up day by day, while inflation index plummeting gradually.

He said that government has provided maximum relief to people in electricity and petroleum products.

Commenting on judges appointment, he said, there is need to increase the number of judges to address the issues of thousands of cases pending in lower and upper courts.

He said that 26th amendment has been made with consensus of political parties and the next step, is formation of judicial commission to strengthen judicial system.

To a question about privatization of PIA, he said privatization of PIA would help open new avenues for travellers. To a question about PTI founder's health, he said that the prisoner is availing all required facilities with physician at jail premises.

He said that PTI had played negative role against the national institutions. He said that PTI leaders are facing court trial in different cases including May 9 vandalism.

