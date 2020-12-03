Govt taking steps to improve air quality: DG Environment

Environmental Protection Agency Director General Dr Farzana Thursday said that government was taking a number of initiatives to improve the country's air quality and all relevant departments in Punjab was strictly implementing the instructions on smog control

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Environmental Protection Agency Director General Dr Farzana Thursday said that government was taking a number of initiatives to improve the country's air quality and all relevant departments in Punjab was strictly implementing the instructions on smog control.

Talking to a private news channel, She said due to the crop burning issue in India, the air quality in our country specially in Punjab turns worse in every winter season but this year the government has taken measures to tackle air pollution and protect the environment for human as well as birds in air.

She further explained that the various human health problems such as asthma, allergies, chronic bronchitis, lung infections, coughing, irritation of the eyes, infections and various cancers are caused or exacerbated by the effects of smog during the winters.

She said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt further emergency preventive measure, 24 hours monitoring of air quality and increase media awareness.

She said urban air pollution in the country is among the world's most severe, significantly damaging human health, quality of life, economy and environment.

DG said burning of solid waste and crop stubble is already banned and FIRs are registered against the violators.

So far, the EPD has installed air quality monitors in different cities of Punjab, she added.

She said that the government has already taken concrete steps, including planting trees, banning brick kiln operations and shifting brick kiln industry towards zig zag technology.