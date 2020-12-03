UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Improve Air Quality: DG Environment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:58 PM

Govt taking steps to improve air quality: DG Environment

Environmental Protection Agency Director General Dr Farzana Thursday said that government was taking a number of initiatives to improve the country's air quality and all relevant departments in Punjab was strictly implementing the instructions on smog control

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Environmental Protection Agency Director General Dr Farzana Thursday said that government was taking a number of initiatives to improve the country's air quality and all relevant departments in Punjab was strictly implementing the instructions on smog control.

Talking to a private news channel, She said due to the crop burning issue in India, the air quality in our country specially in Punjab turns worse in every winter season but this year the government has taken measures to tackle air pollution and protect the environment for human as well as birds in air.

She further explained that the various human health problems such as asthma, allergies, chronic bronchitis, lung infections, coughing, irritation of the eyes, infections and various cancers are caused or exacerbated by the effects of smog during the winters.

She said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt further emergency preventive measure, 24 hours monitoring of air quality and increase media awareness.

She said urban air pollution in the country is among the world's most severe, significantly damaging human health, quality of life, economy and environment.

DG said burning of solid waste and crop stubble is already banned and FIRs are registered against the violators.

So far, the EPD has installed air quality monitors in different cities of Punjab, she added.

She said that the government has already taken concrete steps, including planting trees, banning brick kiln operations and shifting brick kiln industry towards zig zag technology.

Related Topics

India World Technology Punjab Winters Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

OPPO's high-quality product enriches the customer ..

41 seconds ago

UAE activates tourist entry visas for Israeli pass ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 could push the number of people living in ..

1 minute ago

At UN, Pakistan rejects India's 'baseless' claims ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up on vaccines, eyes on US st ..

3 minutes ago

How the world has sped up vaccine approvals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.