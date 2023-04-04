Govt taking steps to improve bilateral relations with neighbouring countries: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly PML (N) Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said that Pakistan highly values its ties with all friendly countries where foreign minister and prime minister were taking concrete steps to improve relations with its neighbours.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program, she said, "Imran Khan government during its tenure spoiled the diplomatic relations with friendly countries including China, United States and isolated Pakistan in the world".

MNA said that the prime minister while addressing the meeting of PML-N's Parliamentary Party and in the parliament expressed determination to bring the country out of the economic crises soon.

The PTI Chief was responsible for the country's current situation as he dissolved two provincial assemblies, she added.

Replying to a question, she said it was the need of the hour that all the political parties should develop a mutual consensus for safeguarding national interests.