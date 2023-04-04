UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Improve Bilateral Relations With Neighbouring Countries: MNA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Govt taking steps to improve bilateral relations with neighbouring countries: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly PML (N) Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said that Pakistan highly values its ties with all friendly countries where foreign minister and prime minister were taking concrete steps to improve relations with its neighbours.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program, she said, "Imran Khan government during its tenure spoiled the diplomatic relations with friendly countries including China, United States and isolated Pakistan in the world".

MNA said that the prime minister while addressing the meeting of PML-N's Parliamentary Party and in the parliament expressed determination to bring the country out of the economic crises soon.

The PTI Chief was responsible for the country's current situation as he dissolved two provincial assemblies, she added.

Replying to a question, she said it was the need of the hour that all the political parties should develop a mutual consensus for safeguarding national interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Parliament United States All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

43 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.