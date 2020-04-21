UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Improve Country's Economy: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that in wake of the current situation in the country a number of steps had been taken to improve the national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that in wake of the current situation in the country a number of steps had been taken to improve the national economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of local businessmen, says a handout issued here.

He said that 4% reduction in interest rates had left positive impact, adding that State Bank had also taken concrete measures to protect business activities in the country. Abdul Aleem Khan said that repayment of loans was delayed which had provided relief to the business institutions.

The senior minister said that global financial institutions had also acknowledged the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was very good omen. He said the government had provided facilities to encourage enterprises despite the current difficult situation.

Loans were being offered at low interest rates and support was being provided for salaries and other expenses as well, he added.

The minister appealed to the business community to cooperate with the government and come forward to tackle the present challenges faced by the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

