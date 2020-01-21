Govt taking steps to improve economy, revamping institutions: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking solid steps for strengthening the national economy and revamping the institutions to bring stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking solid steps for strengthening the national economy and revamping the institutions to bring stability.

When the PTI came into power, the country was confronting economic challenges but now economic indicators were improving, he said talking to a private news channel.

Usman Dar said the measures had been taken for betterment of infrastructure to facilitate the common man.

The government would complete its constitutional tenure, he said and added it was working for the progress and uplift of the country, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Usman Buzdar would remain chief minister in Punjab and also ruled out any rumor about his replacement.