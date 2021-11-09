Govt taking steps to improve infrastructure of all industrial areas: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Tuesday said the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure of all the industrial areas of the city and solve their issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Tuesday said the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure of all the industrial areas of the city and solve their issues.

The Karachi administration will work with the relevant associations to make effective measures for the improvement and development of industrial areas.

He said this while addressing a meeting at the office of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), according to a news release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Korangi Saleemullah Odho, Administrator Korangi Sajida Qazi, officers of district administration and relevant departments, President of the KATI Muhammad Salman Aslam and other officials of the association.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners and the officers of the concerned departments to make concerted efforts to solve the problems of the industrial areas.

He said the officers should strengthen the liaison with the industrial associations and work for the solution of their problems in consultation with the representatives of the associations and in collaboration with the concerned agencies.

The Commissioner was apprised during the meeting that KATI wanted to set up an urban forest on Malir and Lyari Rivers.

Iqbal Memon said the proposals for setting up urban forest on Malir and Lyari Rivers in collaboration with KATI would be reviewed. Priority measures would be taken in collaboration with KATI and concerned agencies for implementation of the proposed project.

The Commissioner was briefed in detail about the issues of water scarcity, sanitation, encroachments, traffic and sewerage. Measures to improve fire and safety in factories were also discussed.