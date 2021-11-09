UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Improve Infrastructure Of All Industrial Areas: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Govt taking steps to improve infrastructure of all industrial areas: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Tuesday said the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure of all the industrial areas of the city and solve their issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Tuesday said the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure of all the industrial areas of the city and solve their issues.

The Karachi administration will work with the relevant associations to make effective measures for the improvement and development of industrial areas.

He said this while addressing a meeting at the office of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), according to a news release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Korangi Saleemullah Odho, Administrator Korangi Sajida Qazi, officers of district administration and relevant departments, President of the KATI Muhammad Salman Aslam and other officials of the association.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners and the officers of the concerned departments to make concerted efforts to solve the problems of the industrial areas.

He said the officers should strengthen the liaison with the industrial associations and work for the solution of their problems in consultation with the representatives of the associations and in collaboration with the concerned agencies.

The Commissioner was apprised during the meeting that KATI wanted to set up an urban forest on Malir and Lyari Rivers.

Iqbal Memon said the proposals for setting up urban forest on Malir and Lyari Rivers in collaboration with KATI would be reviewed. Priority measures would be taken in collaboration with KATI and concerned agencies for implementation of the proposed project.

The Commissioner was briefed in detail about the issues of water scarcity, sanitation, encroachments, traffic and sewerage. Measures to improve fire and safety in factories were also discussed.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Water Traffic Kati Korangi Lyari Malir All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In ..

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In-Country Value Program

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Sta ..

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Status by the UNESCO Creative Cit ..

6 minutes ago
 Noon Polo Cup gets underway

Noon Polo Cup gets underway

53 seconds ago
 Duda Believes Belarus Not Allowing Migrants to Lea ..

Duda Believes Belarus Not Allowing Migrants to Leave Border Area

55 seconds ago
 Pakistanis observe Junagadh Black Day with valor

Pakistanis observe Junagadh Black Day with valor

4 minutes ago
 Taring rejects media speculations, says negotiatio ..

Taring rejects media speculations, says negotiations with IMF on advance stage

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.