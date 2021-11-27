Govt taking steps to improve living standard of common man:SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures in every sector to improve living standard of common man.

Increase in petroleum prices in the international market and COVID-19, had hit economy of many countries, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The low income group in Pakistan had also suffered due to coronavirus and price hike issue globally, he added. Despite COVID, he said Pakistan remittances, agri products, exports, and manufacturing sector had made progress. The farmer community had received direct benefits of Rs 1100 billion after selling their products in the market, he stated.

Replying to a question about high inflation in this country, he said concrete steps were being taken to overcome inflation being hit less income group.