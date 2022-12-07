Govt taking steps to improve quality of education in Balochistan: Marree

Balochistan Minister for Education Naseebullah Khan Marree on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government was taking all possible measures to improve quality of education in the province.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Naseebullah Khan Marree on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government was taking all possible measures to improve quality of education in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of the Annual Parents' Day at Cadet College Kila Saifullah as Chief Guest.

On this occasion, Commissioner Zhob Division Saeed Ahmed Imrani, Deputy Commissioner Kila Saifullah Liaqat Ali Kakar, Assistant Commissioner Muslim Bagh Zakaullah Durrani, Assistant Commissioner Kila Saifullah Nasir Khan and other district officers, a large number of parents, journalists, military officers, political and social personalities participated in this prestigious event.

The attendees appreciated the enthusiasm of the cadets and paid tribute to the professional services of Cadet College Kila Saifullah.

The Chief Guest of the event, Provincial Minister of Education Naseebullah Khan Marree highlighted the importance of cadet colleges in his address.

He described the competitive trend of cadets as beneficial for the country and the nation and commended the services of the Principal Cadet College Kila Saifullah Brigadier Attar.

He said that he would leave no stone unturned to solve the problems faced by Cadet College Kila Saifullah and the education of the province..

In this program, the cadets performed military parade, gymnastics, javelin and judo-karate, in which the enthusiasm of the parents was visible.

Provincial Education Minister Naseebullah Khan Marree announced 700 million rupees for the further development of Cadet College Kila Saifullah.