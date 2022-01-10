UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Improve Road Infrastructure For Boosting Tourism: Ali

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps for improving road infrastructure to boost tourism in the country.

Road networks and motorways were vital to promote tourism industry, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government after coming into power has started focusing on construction of roads and motorways to provide better traveling facility to people, he stated.

Commenting on lack of resources in Murree resort that killed many people last weekend, he said it was a tragic incident and inquiry has been ordered to collectfacts so that action could be taken against the responsible elements.

