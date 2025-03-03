Govt Taking Steps To Improve Road Infrastructure: C&W Minister
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth
said on Monday the Punjab government was undertaking significant steps towards the
development of road infrastructure across the province.
In a press statement, he said that several large-scale projects were currently underway
to improve infrastructure in the province.
The C&W Minister emphasized that the work to make the Lahore Ring Road "patch-free"
was ongoing, with a concerted effort being made to complete the task swiftly.
Teams from
the Communications and Works Department (C&W), the Ring Road Authority, and the
Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were working round the clock to ensure that the
public had access to the best possible travel facilities, he added.
Malik Shoaib Ahmed Bherth also mentioned that efforts were being made to replace
the damaged signboards along the Lahore Ring Road with new ones, in order to provide
complete guidance to travelers during their journey.
