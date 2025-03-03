Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Improve Road Infrastructure: C&W Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth

said on Monday the Punjab government was undertaking significant steps towards the

development of road infrastructure across the province.

In a press statement, he said that several large-scale projects were currently underway

to improve infrastructure in the province.

The C&W Minister emphasized that the work to make the Lahore Ring Road "patch-free"

was ongoing, with a concerted effort being made to complete the task swiftly.

Teams from

the Communications and Works Department (C&W), the Ring Road Authority, and the

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were working round the clock to ensure that the

public had access to the best possible travel facilities, he added.

Malik Shoaib Ahmed Bherth also mentioned that efforts were being made to replace

the damaged signboards along the Lahore Ring Road with new ones, in order to provide

complete guidance to travelers during their journey.

