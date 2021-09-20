UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Improve Sports Governance Structure: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Govt taking steps to improve sports governance structure: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday apprised the National Assembly that the government was taking pragmatic steps to improve sports governance structure in the country and performance of athletes.

In response to a question during Question Hour, she said that lack of sports governance structure was affecting the future of children in sports sector.

She said earlier there was no effective sports governance structure. There were very few National Sports Federations which were genuinely working for promotion of their respective sports discipline and have club and association level structure, she said.

The minister said due to politics between Pakistan Olympic Association and the National Sports Federations, the performance of athletes and talent hunt have been badly affected.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) were basic unit for promotion and development of their respective sports, she said.

However, she said unfortunately NSFs were not playing their due role because of ineffective regulatory mechanism. National Sports Policy 2005 could not be implemented due to lack of enforcement mechanism, she added.

She said owing to lack of ownership and coordination amongst the Federations and sports bodies, there had been a marked decline in our performance in virtually all the games at national and international levels.

She said National Sports Policy was being devised to promote sports at the grass-root level and prepare a new talent for international events.

The minister said the government was also making playgrounds at Tehsil level to provide a better playing facility to youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Sports Olympics All Government

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

60 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Take stern action against women, child abusers, go ..

Take stern action against women, child abusers, governor tells IGP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.