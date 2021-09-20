Govt taking steps to improve sports governance structure: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday apprised the National Assembly that the government was taking pragmatic steps to improve sports governance structure in the country and performance of athletes.

In response to a question during Question Hour, she said that lack of sports governance structure was affecting the future of children in sports sector.

She said earlier there was no effective sports governance structure. There were very few National Sports Federations which were genuinely working for promotion of their respective sports discipline and have club and association level structure, she said.

The minister said due to politics between Pakistan Olympic Association and the National Sports Federations, the performance of athletes and talent hunt have been badly affected.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) were basic unit for promotion and development of their respective sports, she said.

However, she said unfortunately NSFs were not playing their due role because of ineffective regulatory mechanism. National Sports Policy 2005 could not be implemented due to lack of enforcement mechanism, she added.

She said owing to lack of ownership and coordination amongst the Federations and sports bodies, there had been a marked decline in our performance in virtually all the games at national and international levels.

She said National Sports Policy was being devised to promote sports at the grass-root level and prepare a new talent for international events.

The minister said the government was also making playgrounds at Tehsil level to provide a better playing facility to youth.