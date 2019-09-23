UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Improve Standard Of Public Schools: Fazl Hakim Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:56 PM

Govt taking steps to improve standard of public schools: Fazl Hakim Khan

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakim Khan Monday said the government was taking all possible measures to improve standard of government schools by providing there all basic facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakim Khan Monday said the government was taking all possible measures to improve standard of government schools by providing there all basic facilities.

Addressing a free uniform, bags, stationary distribution ceremony at Govt High school Rashakai, he said that quality education and its development was of teachers' responsibility who should have to teach with honesty and dedication.

He said, provincial government was committed to provide quality education to youth with a view to make them useful citizen of the country, adding that youth should have to pay attention to education and play active role in development and stability of the country.

He said the government would not compromise on provision of all basic facilities to public schools to bring those at par with private schools. He said if either the teachers or students do not take interest in education despite all facilities then all the government's exercise would go in vein.

Later, he distributed free of cost uniforms, bags, stationary and other materials among students.

