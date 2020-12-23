Govt taking steps to improve universities for bright future of students: Zahoor Buledi

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government was taking serious steps to improve higher educational institutions by utilizing modern technology which is sources of development of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government was taking serious steps to improve higher educational institutions by utilizing modern technology which is sources of development of the province.

Young generation is the assets of our future and it is very imperative to provide them better opportunities in educational institutions and they presented their projects is extremely vital, he said.

The Finance Minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of Grand Final Challenge Cup 2020 at Balochistan University organized by joint cooperation of provincial government, University of Balochistan and UNDP.

Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar, Dr. Waheed Noor, Jind Khan Jamaldini, senior faculty members, teachers and students attended the ceremony.

Where various groups of students presented their projects through multimedia, these included various projects including discovery of business resources, employment generation, development of IT sector and utilization of modern technology and online shopping.

Addressing the ceremony, Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed said the Innovation Lab of the University of Balochistan is playing main role, saying the present provincial government is working seriously on this and IT park is being set up.

He said work was being done on various issues including increase in funds of higher education institutions, promotion of joint research and training activities with universities so as to make the attainment of higher education possible and help the province in its improvement.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Shafiqul Rehman said that the varsity is playing essential role in attracting students to a brighter future, including higher education opportunities.

He said various training, informational, research activities are being jointly promoted through the Innovation Lab to enhance the production of better and more efficient human resources, including sector improvements, to enable graduates to gain employment.

The Special guest Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Vice Chancellor presented prizes and shields to the best project presenters at the end.