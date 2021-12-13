Govt taking steps to increase investment, business: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government was taking steps to provide a conducive environment to increase investment and expand business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government was taking steps to provide a conducive environment to increase investment and expand business.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting regarding Regional Economic Growth Strategy for Gujranwala division.

He said the Federal and provincial institutions were working for industrial progress in the country.

He said after the implementation of the regional economic growth strategy in Gujranwala, other industrial cities would also be developed.

Important projects would be given priority and their pace of work would be fast tracked, he added.

During a briefing it was told that under the plan, the projects would be completed at fast pace to make Gujranwala an international production hub.

According to plan, public investment in agriculture, industry and services sectors were being increased.

Important industries would be connected to highways, production of farmers would be given access to markets and forests, fish farming and improved infrastructure would be part of the plan.

It was told that special tannery zones would be revived to relocate the leather industry. The small scale industries zone would also be revived.

The Prime Minister directed that the projects should be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah and high ranking officers attended the meeting.