Govt taking steps to increase salary in next FY: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is taking all possible steps to increase salary for next fiscal year.

"We are taking measures to bring improvement in the power sector," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The previous governments had made expensive agreements in power sector, due to which, the government had to pay Rs.1500 billion in different heads, he stated.

All efforts are being made to reduce fiscal deficit in the power sector from Rs.450 billion to Rs.200 billion, he said.

The PTI government in collaboration with foreign companies is exploring resources to meet future demands, he added.

An agreement of gas pipeline with Russian has been made to fulfill need of the domestic and commercial consumers, he said.

Appreciating the policies of his government, he said crops have given better production this year.

Replying to a question about economy, he said the government is focusing on growth rate and for this reason, all necessary measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.

Criticizing the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said Bilawal Bhutto have no knowledge about stabilizing the economy.

Hammad Azhar said the governance in Sindh is at zero level due to less attention of the PPP government.

About electricity units, he said his government is providing electricity to farmers and general public on subsidized rates.

To another question, he said no new taxes are being imposed in the next fiscal year budget.

He admitted that inflation is a challenge and for this, all available resource are being utilized to control it.