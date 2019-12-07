Govt taking steps to keep kids safe from eye diseases

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) ::Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday the government was taking steps to keep kids safe from eye diseases.

The minister expressed these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of four members under supervision of CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, here.

Prof Clare Gilbrit from London school of hygiene, Dr Ayesha Malik, Dr Shahid Hussain from Homerton Hospital of London, Dr Umar Mian from Montifeor Medical Center and Prof Muhammad Moeen from General Hospital were present on the occasion.

Matters regarding mother & childcare and eye diseases were discussed in details between the minister and delegation members.

Delegation members briefed the minister about services offered free of cost.

"This is our first priority to provide best medical facilities to ensure mother and child care and we are trying to provide maximum relief to public in health sector," she added.