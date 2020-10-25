UrduPoint.com
'Govt Taking Steps To Make Country Polio Free'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Additional deputy commissioner general (ADCG) Kasur Shabbir Hussain Cheema said on Sunday the government was taking all possible steps to save the children from polio virus.

Addressing the seminar to mark the World Polio Day in the office of health department and inaugural ceremony of anti-polio drive here, he said that all departments would have to work diligently to make the country polio-free.

He informed that 644,660 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive starting from October 26, 2020 in the district.

The ADCG also awarded commendatory certificates among the polio workers who performed the best during the last anti-polio drive in the district.

Later, an anti-polio awareness walk to mark the World Polio Day was held which started from health departments office and concluded at Baldia Chowk.

More Stories From Pakistan

